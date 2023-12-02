Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: Binghamton 4-4, Stonehill College 1-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will head out on the road to face off against the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merkert Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Binghamton found out the hard way on Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: the Bearcats lost to the Raiders, and the Bearcats lost bad. The score wound up at 84-49. Binghamton has not had much luck with Colgate recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the River Hawks.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stonehill College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Binghamton couldn't quite finish off Stonehill College in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 and fell 69-66. Can Binghamton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stonehill College won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.