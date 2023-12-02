Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: Binghamton 4-4, Stonehill College 1-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Stonehill College will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Binghamton Bearcats at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Stonehill College is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 4 on offense, a fact Stonehill College found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the River Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats took a serious blow against the Raiders on Wednesday, falling 84-49. Binghamton has not had much luck with Colgate recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The Skyhawks' loss dropped theirs to 1-7.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Binghamton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Stonehill College's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stonehill College have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Binghamton is a 4-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Stonehill College won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.