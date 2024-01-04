Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: CCSU 6-7, Stonehill College 2-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The CCSU Blue Devils and the Stonehill College Skyhawks will face off in a Northeast clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Merkert Gymnasium. CCSU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 22 more assists than your opponent, a fact CCSU proved on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 99-38 victory over the Eagles at home. That 61 points margin sets a new team best for CCSU this season.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 12th straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 59-58 to the Scarlet Knights.

Stonehill College's loss came about despite a quality game from Chas Stinson, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Stinson pulled down ten or more rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Todd Brogna, who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds.

The Blue Devils have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 6-7 record this season. As for the Skyhawks, their loss was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 2-13.

CCSU didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Stonehill College when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 94-90 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for CCSU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Stonehill College and CCSU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.