Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: FDU 8-11, Stonehill College 2-17

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 19, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, January 19, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the FDU Knights and the Stonehill College Skyhawks are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 19th at Merkert Gymnasium. FDU will be strutting in after a win while Stonehill College will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Monday, the Knights earned a 81-71 win over the Red Flash. 81 seems to be a good number for FDU as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 16th straight loss. They took a 64-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seahawks.

The win makes it two in a row for the Knights and bumps their season record up to 8-11. As for the Skyhawks, they bumped their record down to 2-17 with that defeat, which was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a blowout: FDU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. It's a different story for Stonehill College, though, as they've been averaging only 63.2 points per game. The only thing between FDU and another offensive beatdown is Stonehill College. Will they be able to keep them contained?

FDU beat Stonehill College 81-74 when the teams last played on Saturday. The rematch might be a little tougher for FDU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

FDU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stonehill College.