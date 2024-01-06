Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: LIU 2-11, Stonehill College 2-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

LIU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The LIU Sharks and the Stonehill College Skyhawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merkert Gymnasium. Stonehill College is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop LIU in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though LIU has not done well against Wagner recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Sharks skirted past the Seahawks 69-67.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 13th straight loss. They took a 74-59 bruising from the Blue Devils.

The Sharks' win bumped their record up to 2-11. As for the Skyhawks, they bumped their record down to 2-14 with that loss, which was their third straight at home.

LIU lost to Stonehill College on the road by a decisive 75-60 margin in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Can LIU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Stonehill College is a 5-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Skyhawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Stonehill College has won both of the games they've played against LIU in the last year.