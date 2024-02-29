Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: Sacred Heart 14-15, Stonehill College 4-25

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

What to Know

Sacred Heart has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Stonehill College Skyhawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Merkert Gymnasium.

The point spread may have favored Sacred Heart on Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 68-67 to the Blue Devils.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 72-63 victory over the Red Flash on Saturday.

The Pioneers' loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-15. As for the Skyhawks, their win bumped their record up to 4-25.

Sacred Heart beat the Skyhawks 77-72 in their previous matchup on February 1st. The rematch might be a little tougher for Sacred Heart since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Stonehill College has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Sacred Heart.