Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Stonehill Skyhawks

Current Records: FDU 7-13, Stonehill 11-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the FDU Knights and the Stonehill Skyhawks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Merkert Gymnasium. The Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

FDU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 145, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Chicago State by a score of 58-48 on Monday. The 58-point effort marked the Knights' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

FDU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Stonehill, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Monday. They skirted past Chicago State 75-73. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Skyhawks have posted since November 25, 2024.

FDU pushed their record up to 7-13 with the win, which was their third straight on the road. As for Stonehill, they now have a winning record of 11-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's match: FDU has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Stonehill struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.1. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

FDU is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a nine game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Stonehill is a 3-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Skyhawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

FDU has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Stonehill.