Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Stonehill and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 33-27 lead against LIU.

Stonehill came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Stonehill Skyhawks

Current Records: LIU 6-11, Stonehill 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

LIU has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Stonehill Skyhawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Merkert Gymnasium. The Sharks are expected to lose this one by 4.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

LIU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 138.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 53-39 victory over Chicago State on Sunday.

Even though they won, LIU struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They're 1-2 when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, Stonehill didn't have too much breathing room in their match against St. Francis on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 64-60 win.

LIU's victory bumped their record up to 6-11. As for Stonehill, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

While fans of the two teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, Stonehill is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. LIU might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

LIU skirted past Stonehill 63-60 in their previous matchup back in January of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for LIU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Stonehill is a 4.5-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Stonehill and LIU both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.