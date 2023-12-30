Halftime Report

Brown is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-33 lead against Stony Brook.

Brown has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Brown 4-9, Stony Brook 6-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. ET

What to Know

The Brown Bears will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Stony Brook Seawolves at 6:31 p.m. ET on Friday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Stony Brook took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Brown, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bears beat the Saints 71-67. The win was just what Brown needed coming off of a 74-54 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Stony Brook's good fortune finally ran out last Thursday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 99-55 bruising that the Spartans dished out last Thursday. Stony Brook was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-12.

Even though they lost, Stony Brook were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Michigan State only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

The Bears' win bumped their record up to 4-9. As for the Seawolves, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Brown have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stony Brook struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Brown is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 7-4 against the spread, Stony Brook has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Brown is only 4-8 ATS.

Odds

Stony Brook is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Brown.