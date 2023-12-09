Who's Playing

Current Records: Bryant 6-4, Stony Brook 3-5

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. ET

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

The Bryant Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Stony Brook Seawolves at 6:31 p.m. ET on December 9th at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.9% better than the opposition, a fact Bryant proved on Wednesday. They took down the Saints 67-51.

Meanwhile, the Seawolves didn't have too much trouble with the Skyhawks at home on Wednesday as they won 81-63. The over/under was set at 144 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Stony Brook can attribute much of their success to Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who scored 23 points. Keenan Fitzmorris was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 blocks.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-4 record this season. As for the Seawolves, their win bumped their record up to 3-5.

Bryant will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bryant have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stony Brook struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Stony Brook is a slight 2-point favorite against Bryant, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seawolves as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Bryant has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stony Brook.