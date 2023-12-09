Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Bryant 6-4, Stony Brook 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. ET

Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Stony Brook Seawolves at 6:31 p.m. ET on Saturday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Bryant waltzed into Wednesday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Saints 67-51. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.9% better than the opposition, as Bryant's was.

Meanwhile, the Seawolves strolled past the Skyhawks with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 81-63. The over/under was set at 144 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 23 points. Keenan Fitzmorris was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 blocks.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-4 record this season. As for the Seawolves, their win bumped their record up to 3-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bryant have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stony Brook struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Bryant took their victory against Stony Brook in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a conclusive 79-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bryant since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bryant has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stony Brook.