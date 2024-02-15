Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Hampton 5-20, Stony Brook 13-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 6:31 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Hampton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 6:31 p.m. ET on Thursday at Island Federal Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Hampton found out the hard way on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Seahawks at home and fell 95-65. Hampton was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-25.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Stony Brook on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 95-77 fall against the Fighting Camels.

The Pirates have been struggling recently as they've lost 15 of their last 16 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-20 record this season. As for the Seawolves, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Hampton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stony Brook struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Hampton came up short against the Seawolves in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 71-66. Can Hampton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stony Brook has won both of the games they've played against Hampton in the last 8 years.