Hofstra Pride @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Hofstra 9-9, Stony Brook 9-9

What to Know

Hofstra is 7-2 against Stony Brook since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Island Federal Arena. Hofstra is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

The matchup between Hofstra and Hampton on Thursday hardly resembled the 73-43 effort from their previous meeting. The Pride walked away with an 86-77 victory over the Pirates. The win was all the more spectacular given Hofstra was down 18 points with 3:30 left in the first half.

Darlinstone Dubar was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaquan Carlos, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Stony Brook found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell just short of the Fightin' Blue Hens by a score of 71-68. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Stony Brook in their matchups with Delaware: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Andre Snoddy, who scored 13 points along with nine rebounds.

The win got the Pride back to even at 9-9. As for the Seawolves, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-9 record this season.

Looking ahead, Hofstra is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Hofstra skirted past Stony Brook 68-65 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Hofstra repeat their success, or does Stony Brook have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Hofstra is a 4-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Hofstra has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Stony Brook.