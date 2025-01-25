Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 4-17, Stony Brook 4-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Stony Brook Seawolves are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stony Brook Arena. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with seven consecutive losses for the Aggies and eight for the Seawolves.

On Thursday, North Carolina A&T lost to Towson on the road by a decisive 83-67 margin.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 79-54 punch to the gut against Campbell on Thursday. The Seawolves were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-19.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Andre Snoddy, who had 11 points in addition to two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Towson on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Stony Brook struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Campbell posted 18.

North Carolina A&T's loss dropped their record down to 4-17. As for Stony Brook, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-16.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: North Carolina A&T has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Stony Brook, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6. Given North Carolina A&T's sizable advantage in that area, Stony Brook will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Carolina A&T lost to Stony Brook on the road by a decisive 80-64 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Can North Carolina A&T avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 3 out of their last 4 games against North Carolina A&T.