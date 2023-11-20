Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Rider 1-3, Stony Brook 1-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Stony Brook is heading back home. They will take on the Rider Broncs at 6:31 p.m. ET on Monday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Stony Brook found out the hard way on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 84-63 punch to the gut against the Cornhuskers.

Despite their defeat, Stony Brook saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chris Maidoh, who scored 9 points along with 8 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Jared Frey was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, Rider's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 77-58 to the Dukes.

Rider's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Corey McKeithan, who scored 13 points along with 3 steals, and Mervin James who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Seawolves bumped their record down to 1-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Broncs, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stony Brook have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rider struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.