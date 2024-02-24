Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Stony Brook and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead William & Mary 35-23.

If Stony Brook keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-13 in no time. On the other hand, William & Mary will have to make due with an 8-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: William & Mary 8-20, Stony Brook 15-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the William & Mary Tribe and the Stony Brook Seawolves are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Island Federal Arena. William & Mary has now lost seven straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since January 27.

Last Thursday, the Tribe lost to the Seahawks at home by a decisive 81-65 margin.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Stony Brook proved on Thursday. They took down the Aggies 80-64. The win was just what Stony Brook needed coming off of a 84-61 loss in their prior contest.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 28 points along with two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Keenan Fitzmorris, who scored nine points along with eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Tribe's defeat was their seventh straight at home, which dropped their record down to 8-20. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.6 points per game. As for the Seawolves, their win bumped their record up to 15-13.

William & Mary will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the eight-point underdog. This contest will be their tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-3 against the spread).

William & Mary came up short against the Seawolves in their previous matchup back in January, falling 63-59. Can William & Mary avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Stony Brook is a big 8-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Seawolves slightly, as the game opened with the Seawolves as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 2 out of their last 3 games against William & Mary.