Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: William & Mary 8-20, Stony Brook 15-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the William & Mary Tribe and the Stony Brook Seawolves are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Island Federal Arena. William & Mary has now lost seven straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since January 27.

On Thursday, the Tribe lost to the Seahawks at home by a decisive 81-65 margin.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Stony Brook proved on Thursday. They took down the Aggies 80-64. The win was just what Stony Brook needed coming off of a 84-61 loss in their prior contest.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 28 points along with two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Keenan Fitzmorris, who scored nine points along with eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Tribe's defeat was their seventh straight at home, which dropped their record down to 8-20. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.6 points per game. As for the Seawolves, their win bumped their record up to 15-13.

William & Mary came up short against the Seawolves in their previous matchup back in January, falling 63-59. Can William & Mary avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 2 out of their last 3 games against William & Mary.