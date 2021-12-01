Who's Playing

American @ Stony Brook

Current Records: American 2-5; Stony Brook 2-3

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the American Eagles at 6:31 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Stony Brook should still be riding high after a victory, while American will be looking to right the ship.

After constant struggles on the road, the Seawolves have finally found some success away from home. They had just enough and edged out the Yale Bulldogs 85-81.

Meanwhile, American came up short against the Duquesne Dukes on Sunday, falling 88-79. Forward Matt Rogers had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 6-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Stony Brook is now 2-3 while American sits at 2-5. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Seawolves have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.70% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 51% from the floor on average, which is the 354th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:31 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stony Brook have won both of the games they've played against American in the last seven years.