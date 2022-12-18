Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Army West Point 5-6; Stony Brook 3-8

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights are on the road again Sunday and play against the Stony Brook Seawolves at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Black Knights came up short against the Rhode Island Rams two weeks ago, falling 77-67. Jalen Rucker had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Stony Brook as they fell 58-55 to the Wagner Seahawks this past Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Army is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Army is now 5-6 while Stony Brook sits at 3-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army is 30th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. The Seawolves have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 359th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Black Knights are a slight 2-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.