Who's Playing

Elon @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Elon 3-19; Stony Brook 8-14

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Phoenix and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Drexel Dragons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Elon proved too difficult a challenge. Elon captured a comfortable 72-58 win. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Sean Halloran (18), guard Max Mackinnon (14), guard Jerald Gillens-Butler (14), and forward Sam Sherry (11).

Meanwhile, Stony Brook didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Hampton Pirates this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 71-66 victory. Forward Frankie Policelli took over for Stony Brook, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 48% of their total) along with 12 boards.

The wins brought Elon up to 3-19 and the Seawolves to 8-14. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- the Phoenix are 0-2 after wins, Stony Brook 1-6 this season -- a win will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.