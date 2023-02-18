Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Hofstra 21-8; Stony Brook 10-18

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves are 2-6 against the Hofstra Pride since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Stony Brook and Hofstra will face off in a Colonial battle at 6:31 p.m. ET at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Seawolves beat the William & Mary Tribe 71-66 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Pride were the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They blew past the Hampton Pirates 73-43 on Thursday.

Stony Brook is now 10-18 while Hofstra sits at 21-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Stony Brook is stumbling into the game with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.2 on average. To make matters even worse for the Seawolves, the Pride enter the contest with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:31 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hofstra have won six out of their last eight games against Stony Brook.