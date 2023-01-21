Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ Stony Brook

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 15-6; Stony Brook 7-12

What to Know

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the Stony Brook Seawolves and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between Stony Brook and the Northeastern Huskies on Thursday was not particularly close, with the Seawolves falling 79-66. A silver lining for Stony Brook was the play of forward Frankie Policelli, who had 22 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, UNC-Wilmington has to be aching after a bruising 70-46 loss to the Hofstra Pride on Thursday. The top scorer for UNC-Wilmington was guard Maleeck Harden-Hayes (13 points).

The losses put Stony Brook at 7-12 and the Seahawks at 15-6. The Seawolves are 6-5 after losses this season, UNC-Wilmington 3-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.