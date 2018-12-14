How to watch, stream Loyola's historic 2018 Final Four run on CBS Sports Network
Tune in to celebrate and relive the Ramblers' NCAA Tournament run of 2017-18
Loyola-Chicago entered the 2017-18 men's basketball season with no Sweet Sixteen appearances since 1985 and no Final Four appearances since 1963.
But then March Madness happened.
First came the MVC Tournament title, which followed a 15-3 mark in the Missouri Valley Conference. Then came the first-round, last-second upset of No. 6 Miami in the NCAA Tournament. Then the even more improbable upset of No. 3 Tennessee. Then the one-point Sweet Sixteen upset of No. 7 Nevada. Then the Elite Eight upset of No. 9 Kansas State to advance to the Final Four against eventual NCAA runner-up Michigan.
If ever there were a recent Cinderella story outside of No. 16 UMBC upsetting No. 1 Virginia, it would be Loyola, which captured the nation's hearts with everything from Sister Jean to that historic Final Four journey.
Thanks to two new episodes of CBS Sports Network's "Four Sides of the Story" franchise, you can relive the Ramblers' run this holiday season. "Holy Loyola!" will conclude the series' second season with four different perspectives on the team's remarkable finish, while "NCAA Men of March: Porter Moser" will continue the story with a one-on-one featuring Loyola's head coach.
The "Four Sides of the Story" feature offers four different perspectives on Loyola's groundbreaking 2017-18 season -- those of:
- Sister Jean, the beloved 98-year-old team nun who captured the nation's attention with her charm and fandom
- Porter Moser, Loyola's head coach
- Clayton Custer, the leading scorer for the 2017-2018 squad
- Donte Ingram, Loyola starting guard; and his father, Don Ingram
The "Men of March" show features CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson sitting down with Moser to discuss how his life has changed since leading his team to the Final Four, the effect the run had on the city of Chicago and on the Loyola community, and why he is motivated to continue coaching there rather than moving on.
How to watch
Episode: "Holy Loyola!"
Date: Monday, Dec. 17
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Stream: CBS Sports Network
Episode: "NCAA Men of March: Porter Moser"
Date: Saturday, Dec. 22
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Stream: CBS Sports Network
Note: At 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 22, CBS Sports Network will also broadcast the 2018-19 Loyola Ramblers take on Saint Joseph's at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, is widely available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to www.cbssportsnetwork.com.
