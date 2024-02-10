Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Clemson 15-7, Syracuse 15-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Clemson and the Orange are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The matchup between Clemson and the Tar Heels on Tuesday hardly resembled the 65-55 effort from their previous meeting. The Tigers managed a 80-76 victory over the Tar Heels.

Clemson's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was PJ Hall, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. Joseph Girard III was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with six rebounds.

Syracuse was handed a 29-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Cardinals on Wednesday. Not to be outdone by the Cardinals, the Orange got past the Cardinals on a last-second driving layup courtesy of Quadir Copeland with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. The victory was just what Syracuse needed coming off of a 99-70 loss in their prior match.

Syracuse's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Chris Bell, who went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Bell has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Maliq Brown, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 15-7. As for the Orange, their win bumped their record up to 15-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clemson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Syracuse struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Clemson strolled past the Orange in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 91-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clemson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Syracuse and Clemson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.