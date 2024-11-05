Halftime Report

A win for Le Moyne would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 41-36 lead against Syracuse.

If Le Moyne keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Syracuse will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Le Moyne 0-0, Syracuse 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Le Moyne Dolphins will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Syracuse Orange. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at JMA Wireless Dome.

Looking back to last season, Syracuse finished on the right side of .500 (20-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Le Moyne will seek to improve after finishing 14-16.

Looking forward, Syracuse is probably looking forward to this one considering their 22.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 13-17 record against the spread.

Syracuse ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 15-3 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $565.68. Sadly, Le Moyne will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 5-14 as such last year.

Odds

Syracuse is a big 22.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

