Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: LSU 4-2, Syracuse 4-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, Syracuse is heading back home. They will take on the LSU Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 57 points in their last contest, Syracuse made sure to put some points up on the board against Chaminade on Wednesday. The Orange blew past the Silverswords, posting a 105-56 victory on the road. With that victory, Syracuse brought their scoring average up to 78.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, LSU waltzed into Friday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Ospreys by a score of 75-63.

LSU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Will Baker out in front who scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds. Tyrell Ward was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The losses dropped the Orange to 4-2 and the Silverswords to 0-3.

Looking forward, Syracuse is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Syracuse is expected to win, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Syracuse and LSU are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Syracuse is a slight 1.5-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.