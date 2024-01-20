Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Miami 12-5, Syracuse 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN2

What to Know

After two games on the road, Syracuse is heading back home. The Syracuse Orange and the Miami Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. Miami took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Syracuse, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 39.6% better than the opposition, a fact Syracuse proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 69-58 victory over the Panthers. The victory was just what Syracuse needed coming off of a 103-67 loss in their prior match.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Syracuse to victory, but perhaps none more so than J.J. Starling, who scored 17 points. Another player making a difference was Judah Mintz, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Miami on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 84-75 to the Seminoles.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Wooga Poplar, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Orange have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for the Hurricanes, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Syracuse have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Syracuse came up short against Miami when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 82-78. Will Syracuse have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Syracuse.