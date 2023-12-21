Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Niagara 3-7, Syracuse 8-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $5.10

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Syracuse. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Niagara Purple Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.7% better than the opposition, a fact Syracuse proved on Sunday. They were the clear victor by a 83-63 margin over the Ducks.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Syracuse to victory, but perhaps none more so than Quadir Copeland, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Copeland has scored all season. Judah Mintz was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, the Purple Eagles couldn't handle the Bearcats on Tuesday and fell 74-69. The over/under was set at 143 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Orange are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for the Purple Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-7.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Syracuse have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 28.7 rebounds per game. Given Syracuse's sizeable advantage in that area, Niagara will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Syracuse against Niagara when the teams last played back in December of 2020 as the squad secured a 75-45 win. Does Syracuse have another victory up their sleeve, or will Niagara turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Syracuse is a big 17.5-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Orange slightly, as the game opened with the Orange as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Syracuse has won both of the games they've played against Niagara in the last 4 years.