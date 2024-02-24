Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Notre Dame 10-16, Syracuse 17-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.80

What to Know

After two games on the road, Syracuse is heading back home. They and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Even though North Carolina State scored an imposing 83 points on Tuesday, Syracuse still came out on top. The Orange managed a 87-83 victory over the Wolfpack.

Syracuse relied on the efforts of Chris Bell, who went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 0 assists, and Quadir Copeland, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Copeland has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Cardinals as the Fighting Irish made off with a 72-50 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as Notre Dame did.

Among those leading the charge was Braeden Shrewsberry, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 1 assist. He didn't help Notre Dame's cause all that much against the Yellow Jackets last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Orange's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-10. As for the Fighting Irish, their victory bumped their record up to 10-16.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've been averaging only 62.3 points per game. The only thing between Syracuse and another offensive beatdown is the Fighting Irish. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking forward, Syracuse is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Syracuse is a solid 6-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Orange slightly, as the game opened with the Orange as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Syracuse has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.