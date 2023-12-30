Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Pittsburgh 9-3, Syracuse 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Syracuse and Pittsburgh are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a four-game winning streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Syracuse proved last Thursday. They walked away with an 83-71 victory over the Purple Eagles. 83 seems to be a good number for Syracuse as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Maliq Brown was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Quadir Copeland, who scored 12 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Panthers earned a 62-48 win over the Mastodons last Wednesday. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Pittsburgh has scored all season.

Zack Austin and Guillermo Diaz Graham were among the main playmakers for Pittsburgh as the former scored 12 points along with six rebounds and the latter scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Less helpful for Pittsburgh was Carlton Carrington's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Orange pushed their record up to 9-3 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to 9-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Syracuse and Pittsburgh are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Syracuse is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Pittsburgh.

Odds

Syracuse is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Syracuse and Pittsburgh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.