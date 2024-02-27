Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Va. Tech 15-12, Syracuse 18-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Syracuse and the Hokies are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. Va. Tech took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Syracuse, who comes in off a win.

Even though Notre Dame scored an imposing 85 points on Saturday, Syracuse still came out on top. The Orange skirted past the Fighting Irish 88-85. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Syracuse.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Syracuse to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chris Bell, who scored 18 points along with two blocks. Another player making a difference was Maliq Brown, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 36-36 at halftime, Va. Tech was not quite the Panthers' equal in the second half on Saturday. The Hokies received a tough blow as they fell 79-64 to the Panthers. The over/under was set at 143 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Sean Pedulla put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 26 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Orange have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-10 record this season. As for the Hokies, they dropped their record down to 15-12 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Things could have been worse for Syracuse, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 85-70 loss to the Hokies when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Will Syracuse have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Syracuse and Va. Tech both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.