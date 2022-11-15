Who's Playing

Colgate @ Syracuse

Current Records: Colgate 2-1; Syracuse 1-0

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will play host again and welcome the Colgate Raiders to JMA Wireless Dome, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Orange are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between 'Cuse and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks last week was still a pretty decisive one as 'Cuse wrapped it up with a 90-72 victory at home. Syracuse's Jesse Edwards was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, Colgate took their matchup at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 93-60 win over the Wells College Express.

The wins brought 'Cuse up to 1-0 and Colgate to 2-1. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Orange rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 45.10% on the season. The Raiders displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 31st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.40%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN Plus

Odds

The Orange are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Syracuse have won five out of their last six games against Colgate.