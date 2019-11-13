How to watch Syracuse vs. Colgate: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Syracuse (home) vs. Colgate (away)

Current Records: Syracuse 0-1; Colgate 1-1

Last Season Records: Syracuse 20-13; Colgate 24-10

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders are 0-4 against the Syracuse Orange since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Wednesday. Colgate is staying on the road, facing off against Syracuse at 7 p.m. ET at Carrier Dome. These two teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, the Clemson Tigers took down Colgate 81-68 on Sunday. Colgate's loss came about despite a quality game from F Will Rayman, who had 15 points in addition to five boards.

Syracuse couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (23) and lost 48-34 to the Virginia Cavaliers. G Buddy Boeheim wasn't much of a difference maker for the Orange; he played for 32 minutes but picked up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Colgate is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Orange are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Raiders.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Syracuse have won all of the games they've played against Colgate in the last five years.