Who's Playing

Cornell @ Syracuse

Current Records: Cornell 7-2; Syracuse 7-4

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange are 6-0 against the Cornell Big Red since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. 'Cuse will play host again and welcome Cornell to JMA Wireless Dome, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The Orange are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between 'Cuse and the Monmouth Hawks on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as 'Cuse wrapped it up with an 86-71 victory at home. 'Cuse got double-digit scores from five players: guard Judah Mintz (24), guard Joseph Girard III (16), forward Benny Williams (13), center Jesse Edwards (12), and forward Maliq Brown (11).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Big Red as they fell 107-105 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes last week. Despite the loss, Cornell got a solid performance out of guard Greg Dolan, who had 19 points and six assists.

The Orange are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with 'Cuse, who are 5-6 against the spread.

Syracuse's win lifted them to 7-4 while Cornell's defeat dropped them down to 7-2. On Monday 'Cuse relied heavily on Judah Mintz, who had 24 points and five assists. It will be up to Cornell's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Orange are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Big Red, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Syracuse have won all of the games they've played against Cornell in the last eight years.