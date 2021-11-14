Who's Playing

Drexel @ Syracuse

Current Records: Drexel 1-0; Syracuse 1-0

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Drexel Dragons at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Carrier Dome. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

The Orange were the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They were fully in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Lafayette Leopards 97-63 at home. 'Cuse can attribute much of their success to Joseph Girard III, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Drexel made easy work of the Neumann Knights on Tuesday and carried off a 103-74 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Both 'Cuse and Drexel have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.