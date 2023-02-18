Who's Playing
Duke @ Syracuse
Current Records: Duke 18-8; Syracuse 16-10
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange are 3-9 against the Duke Blue Devils since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. 'Cuse and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 6 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. Both teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous games but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
The Orange came out on top in a nail-biter against the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday, sneaking past 75-72. 'Cuse can attribute much of their success to guard Judah Mintz, who had 20 points and nine assists, and center Jesse Edwards, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 16 boards.
Speaking of close games: Duke narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 68-64. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Notre Dame made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Blue Devils can attribute much of their success to center Kyle Filipowski, who had 22 points along with six rebounds.
The wins brought the Orange up to 16-10 and Duke to 18-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: 'Cuse comes into the matchup boasting the 11th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.3. Duke is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.7 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Duke have won nine out of their last 12 games against Syracuse.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Duke 88 vs. Syracuse 79
- Feb 26, 2022 - Duke 97 vs. Syracuse 72
- Jan 22, 2022 - Duke 79 vs. Syracuse 59
- Feb 22, 2021 - Duke 85 vs. Syracuse 71
- Feb 01, 2020 - Duke 97 vs. Syracuse 88
- Mar 14, 2019 - Duke 84 vs. Syracuse 72
- Feb 23, 2019 - Duke 75 vs. Syracuse 65
- Jan 14, 2019 - Syracuse 95 vs. Duke 91
- Mar 23, 2018 - Duke 69 vs. Syracuse 65
- Feb 24, 2018 - Duke 60 vs. Syracuse 44
- Feb 22, 2017 - Syracuse 78 vs. Duke 75
- Jan 18, 2016 - Syracuse 64 vs. Duke 62