Who's Playing

Duke @ Syracuse

Current Records: Duke 18-8; Syracuse 16-10

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange are 3-9 against the Duke Blue Devils since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. 'Cuse and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 6 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. Contestboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous contestboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

The Orange came out on top in a nail-biter against the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday, sneaking past 75-72. 'Cuse can attribute much of their success to guard Judah Mintz, who had 20 points and nine assists, and center Jesse Edwards, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 16 boards.

Speaking of close games: Duke narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 68-64. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Notre Dame made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Blue Devils can attribute much of their success to center Kyle Filipowski, who had 22 points along with six rebounds.

The wins brought the Orange up to 16-10 and Duke to 18-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: 'Cuse comes into the matchup boasting the 11th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.3. Duke is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.7 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won nine out of their last 12 games against Syracuse.