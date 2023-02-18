Who's Playing
Duke @ Syracuse
Current Records: Duke 18-8; Syracuse 16-10
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange are 3-9 against the Duke Blue Devils since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Orange and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 6 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
On Tuesday, 'Cuse narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the NC State Wolfpack 75-72. 'Cuse relied on the efforts of guard Judah Mintz, who had 20 points and nine assists, and center Jesse Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Duke came out on top in a nail-biter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday, sneaking past 68-64. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Notre Dame made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Center Kyle Filipowski was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Blue Devils, picking up 22 points along with six boards.
The wins brought the Orange up to 16-10 and Duke to 18-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: 'Cuse enters the game with 5.3 blocked shots per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. Duke is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 28th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.7 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Blue Devils are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Duke have won nine out of their last 12 games against Syracuse.
