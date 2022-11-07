Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Syracuse

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Syracuse Orange will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at JMA Wireless Dome to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Lehigh (13-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start. 'Cuse struggled last season, too, ending up 16-17.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.