Who's Playing
Lehigh @ Syracuse
What to Know
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Syracuse Orange will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at JMA Wireless Dome to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Lehigh (13-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start. 'Cuse struggled last season, too, ending up 16-17.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 13, 2015 - Syracuse 57 vs. Lehigh 47