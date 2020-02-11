How to watch Syracuse vs. NC State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

NC State @ Syracuse

Current Records: NC State 15-8; Syracuse 14-9

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will stay at home another game and welcome the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Carrier Dome. 'Cuse has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

'Cuse escaped with a win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons by the margin of a single basket, 75-73. The over/under? 148. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. The Orange can attribute much of their success to forward Elijah Hughes, who had 20 points in addition to eight boards and four blocks, and guard Buddy Boeheim, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, NC State had enough points to win and then some against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes last Wednesday, taking their contest 83-72. NC State got double-digit scores from five players: guard C.J. Bryce (22), guard Markell Johnson (19), guard Devon Daniels (14), guard Braxton Beverly (14), and forward Manny Bates (10).

The wins brought 'Cuse up to 14-9 and NC State to 15-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Orange enter the game with 4.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. But NC State is even better: they rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.6 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Orange are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Syracuse and NC State both have two wins in their last four games.