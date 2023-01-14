Who's Playing
Notre Dame @ Syracuse
Current Records: Notre Dame 9-8; Syracuse 11-6
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Syracuse Orange at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Notre Dame proved too difficult a challenge. The Fighting Irish escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dane Goodwin (19), guard JJ Starling (16), forward Nate Laszewski (14), and guard Cormac Ryan (11).
Meanwhile, the Virginia Tech Hokies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday 'Cuse proved too difficult a challenge. 'Cuse beat Virginia Tech 82-72. 'Cuse can attribute much of their success to forward Maliq Brown, who posted a double-double on 12 rebounds and 11 points, and guard Joseph Girard III, who had 24 points.
The Fighting Irish are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, Notre Dame and the Orange were neck-and-neck, but Notre Dame came up empty-handed after a 62-61 defeat. Can Notre Dame avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Orange are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Syracuse have won five out of their last nine games against Notre Dame.
- Dec 03, 2022 - Syracuse 62 vs. Notre Dame 61
- Feb 23, 2022 - Notre Dame 79 vs. Syracuse 69
- Feb 20, 2021 - Syracuse 75 vs. Notre Dame 67
- Jan 22, 2020 - Syracuse 84 vs. Notre Dame 82
- Jan 04, 2020 - Notre Dame 88 vs. Syracuse 87
- Jan 05, 2019 - Syracuse 72 vs. Notre Dame 62
- Jan 06, 2018 - Notre Dame 51 vs. Syracuse 49
- Jan 21, 2017 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Syracuse 66
- Jan 28, 2016 - Syracuse 81 vs. Notre Dame 66