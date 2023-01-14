Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Syracuse

Current Records: Notre Dame 9-8; Syracuse 11-6

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Syracuse Orange at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Notre Dame proved too difficult a challenge. The Fighting Irish escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dane Goodwin (19), guard JJ Starling (16), forward Nate Laszewski (14), and guard Cormac Ryan (11).

Meanwhile, the Virginia Tech Hokies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday 'Cuse proved too difficult a challenge. 'Cuse beat Virginia Tech 82-72. 'Cuse can attribute much of their success to forward Maliq Brown, who posted a double-double on 12 rebounds and 11 points, and guard Joseph Girard III, who had 24 points.

The Fighting Irish are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, Notre Dame and the Orange were neck-and-neck, but Notre Dame came up empty-handed after a 62-61 defeat. Can Notre Dame avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Orange are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Syracuse have won five out of their last nine games against Notre Dame.