How to watch Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Syracuse (home) vs. Oklahoma State (away)

Current Records: Syracuse 4-1; Oklahoma State 5-0

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will take on the Syracuse Orange at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Oklahoma State skips in on five wins and 'Cuse on four.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, Oklahoma State took down the Western Michigan Broncos 70-63 last Friday. The Cowboys' F Yor Anei filled up the stat sheet. He posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five blocks.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse was fully in charge, breezing past the Bucknell Bison 97-46. The Orange's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Buddy Boeheim, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points, and F Elijah Hughes, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points, five dimes and six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cowboys are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma State to 5-0 and 'Cuse to 4-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Cowboys and the Orange clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Orange.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 130

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.