How to watch Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State basketball game
Who's Playing
Syracuse (home) vs. Oklahoma State (away)
Current Records: Syracuse 4-1; Oklahoma State 5-0
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will take on the Syracuse Orange at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Oklahoma State skips in on five wins and 'Cuse on four.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, Oklahoma State took down the Western Michigan Broncos 70-63 last Friday. The Cowboys' F Yor Anei filled up the stat sheet. He posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five blocks.
Meanwhile, 'Cuse was fully in charge, breezing past the Bucknell Bison 97-46. The Orange's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Buddy Boeheim, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points, and F Elijah Hughes, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points, five dimes and six boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cowboys are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Their wins bumped Oklahoma State to 5-0 and 'Cuse to 4-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Cowboys and the Orange clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Orange.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 130
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
