Who's Playing

Virginia @ Syracuse

Current Records: Virginia 16-3; Syracuse 13-9

What to Know

The #7 Virginia Cavaliers are 9-3 against the Syracuse Orange since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Virginia and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while 'Cuse will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Virginia and the Boston College Eagles this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Virginia wrapped it up with a 76-57 victory at home. Forward Jayden Gardner and guard Armaan Franklin were among the main playmakers for Virginia as the former had 18 points along with six rebounds and the latter had 18 points in addition to seven boards. Gardner hadn't helped his team much against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Orange and the Virginia Tech Hokies this past Saturday was not particularly close, with 'Cuse falling 85-70. Guard Judah Mintz (21 points) was the top scorer for 'Cuse.

Virginia's win brought them up to 16-3 while 'Cuse's loss pulled them down to 13-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers come into the game boasting the 32nd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.7. But the Orange are even better: they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.6 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won nine out of their last 12 games against Syracuse.