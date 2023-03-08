Who's Playing
Wake Forest @ Syracuse
Regular Season Records: Wake Forest 18-13; Syracuse 17-14
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to clash at noon ET March 8 at Greensboro Coliseum in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
'Cuse is hoping for another win. They came out on top against the Demon Deacons by a score of 72-63 this past Saturday. The Orange's center Jesse Edwards did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 20 boards in addition to five steals.
Syracuse's victory lifted them to 17-14 while Wake Forest's loss dropped them down to 18-13. We'll see if 'Cuse can repeat their recent success or if Wake Forest bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a 3-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Syracuse have won eight out of their last ten games against Wake Forest.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Syracuse 72 vs. Wake Forest 63
- Jan 29, 2022 - Syracuse 94 vs. Wake Forest 72
- Jan 08, 2022 - Wake Forest 77 vs. Syracuse 74
- Feb 08, 2020 - Syracuse 75 vs. Wake Forest 73
- Mar 02, 2019 - Syracuse 79 vs. Wake Forest 54
- Mar 06, 2018 - Syracuse 73 vs. Wake Forest 64
- Feb 11, 2018 - Syracuse 78 vs. Wake Forest 70
- Jan 03, 2018 - Wake Forest 73 vs. Syracuse 67
- Jan 24, 2017 - Syracuse 81 vs. Wake Forest 76
- Jan 16, 2016 - Syracuse 83 vs. Wake Forest 55