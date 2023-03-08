Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Syracuse

Regular Season Records: Wake Forest 18-13; Syracuse 17-14

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to clash at noon ET March 8 at Greensboro Coliseum in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

'Cuse is hoping for another win. They came out on top against the Demon Deacons by a score of 72-63 this past Saturday. The Orange's center Jesse Edwards did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 20 boards in addition to five steals.

Syracuse's victory lifted them to 17-14 while Wake Forest's loss dropped them down to 18-13. We'll see if 'Cuse can repeat their recent success or if Wake Forest bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a 3-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Syracuse have won eight out of their last ten games against Wake Forest.