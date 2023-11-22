Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 3-2, Tarleton State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at JSerra Pavilion. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Monday, the Texans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Governors, taking the game 66-59. The victory was just what Tarleton State needed coming off of a 86-63 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, the Roadrunners didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Hornets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 75-71 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Cal-Baker.

The Texans now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Roadrunners, they now also have a winning record of 3-2.

Tarleton State will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the four-point underdog. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tarleton State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal-Baker. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Tarleton State is a 4-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Texans slightly, as the game opened with the Texans as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

