Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Cal Baptist 14-12, Tarleton State 19-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Tarleton State is 0-5 against the Lancers since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Wisdom Gym. Cal Baptist is crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Tarleton State will bounce in with seven consecutive wins.

Tarleton State posted their closest victory since January 4th on Thursday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Antelopes and snuck past 77-74.

Meanwhile, the Lancers came up short against the Wildcats on Thursday and fell 71-65.

The Texans have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-7 record this season. As for the Lancers, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 14-12.

Looking ahead, Tarleton State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Tarleton State came up short against the Lancers in their previous matchup back in January, falling 77-63. Will Tarleton State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Tarleton State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cal Baptist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Cal Baptist has won all of the games they've played against Tarleton State in the last 3 years.