Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Texas So. 14-15, Tarleton State 23-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans and the Texas So. Tigers are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wisdom Gym in a WAC postseason contest. Tarleton State has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.

The point spread may have favored Tarleton State last Friday, but the final result did not. They lost 87-84 to the Mavericks on a last-minute jump shot From Brandyn Talbot. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Emmanuel Innocenti, who scored nine points along with seven rebounds and five steals. It was the first time this season that he grabbed three or more steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Devon Barnes, who scored 24 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Texas So. found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 75-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

Despite the loss, Texas So. had strong showings from Jonathan Cisse, who scored 21 points, and Deon Stroud, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds.

The Texans' defeat dropped their record down to 23-9. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-16.