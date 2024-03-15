Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: UT Arlington 18-13, Tarleton State 23-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 15, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 15, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tarleton State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UT Arlington Mavericks are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Orleans Arena in a WAC postseason contest. Tarleton State is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Tarleton State posted their closest victory since January 4th on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Redhawks and snuck past 69-66.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They blew past the Lumberjacks, posting a 109-78 win on the road. The victory was familiar territory for UT Arlington who now have seven in a row.

Among those leading the charge was Phillip Russell, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 4 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Makaih Williams, who scored 16 points along with six assists.

The Texans have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 23-8 record this season. As for the Mavericks, their win bumped their record up to 19-13.

Tarleton State came out on top in a nail-biter against UT Arlington when the teams last played back in February, sneaking past 80-78. Will Tarleton State repeat their success, or does UT Arlington have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UT Arlington is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tarleton State has won all of the games they've played against UT Arlington in the last 2 years.