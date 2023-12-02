Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 2-6, Tarleton State 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

What to Know

After four games on the road, Tarleton State is heading back home. The Tarleton State Texans and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will face off in a WAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wisdom Gymnasium. Tarleton State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Texans had just enough and edged the Lumberjacks out 68-66.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 79-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Antelopes. UT-Rio Grande Valley found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 20.4% worse than the opposition.

The Texans' victory bumped their season record to 5-2 while the Lumberjacks' loss dropped theirs to 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tarleton State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT-Rio Grande Valley struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Tarleton State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against UT-Rio Grande Valley in their previous meeting back in March, but they still walked away with a 74-70 win. Does Tarleton State have another victory up their sleeve, or will UT-Rio Grande Valley turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Tarleton State has won 5 out of their last 7 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.