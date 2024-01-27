Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Utah Tech 7-12, Tarleton State 12-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Tarleton State Texans and the Utah Tech Trailblazers are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Wisdom Gym. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Tarleton State on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Thunderbirds by a score of 73-70.

Even though they lost, Tarleton State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Southern Utah only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They were the victim of a bruising 82-60 loss at the hands of the Wildcats. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Utah Tech in their matchups with Abilene Chr.: they've now lost four in a row.

The Texans' defeat dropped their record down to 12-7. As for the Trailblazers, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-12.

Tarleton State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Utah Tech when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 75-71 victory. Will Tarleton State repeat their success, or does Utah Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tarleton State has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Utah Tech.