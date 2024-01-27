Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Utah Tech 7-12, Tarleton State 12-7

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Tarleton State Texans and the Utah Tech Trailblazers are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Wisdom Gym. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Tarleton State last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Thunderbirds by a score of 73-70.

Even though they lost, Tarleton State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Southern Utah only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They were the victim of a bruising 82-60 loss at the hands of the Wildcats. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Utah Tech in their matchups with Abilene Chr.: they've now lost four in a row.

The Texans' defeat dropped their record down to 12-7. As for the Trailblazers, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-12.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Tarleton State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Tarleton State is playing at home, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Tarleton State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Utah Tech when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 75-71 win. Does Tarleton State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Utah Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Tarleton State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Tarleton State has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Utah Tech.